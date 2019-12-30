76ers' Ben Simmons: Absent from Monday's practice
Simmons was held out of Monday's practice due to an illness, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Simmons' status for Tuesday's game against Indiana is up in the air after the star point guard fell ill over the weekend. While the severity of the issue is unclear, the team should provide an update on his status tomorrow.
