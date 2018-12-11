76ers' Ben Simmons: Adds another double-double
Simmons produced 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-9 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block across 30 minutes in Monday's 116-102 win over the Pistons.
Make it five consecutive games in which Simmons has double-doubled, as his unique combination of size and passing has led him to a plethora of rebounds and assists so far this season. Simmons can be even more effective if he converts his free-throw opportunities, but owners can't complain with the numbers he puts up as it is.
