76ers' Ben Simmons: All-around stat line in win

Simmons finished with 10 points (5-13 FG), seven rebounds and seven assists across 36 minutes in the 76ers' win over the Raptors on Thursday.

Simmons ended Thursday's win with just 10 points, though he added quality rebounding and assist numbers to bolster his final stat line. Simmons can't be counted on for his scoring on a nightly basis, though he does enough with rebounds, assists and steals to make him a serviceable daily play.

