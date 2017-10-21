76ers' Ben Simmons: Another double-double in Friday's loss
Simmons scored 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-6 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, five assists and a steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 102-92 loss to the Celtics.
That's now two straight double-doubles to begin his NBA career, although this one came with some poor shooting and four turnovers. The Sixers will live with Simmons' growing pains, but the early results suggest that the 21-year-old will more than live up to the hype as the front-runner for the Rookie of the Year Award.
