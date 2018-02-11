Simmons managed 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block across 35 minutes in Saturday's 112-98 win over the Clippers.

Simmons' stat lines continue to burst at the seams on most nights, with the second-year pro offer solid production in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals. The 2016 first overall pick has rattled off 10 straight double-digit scoring efforts and has dished out between seven and 14 assists in seven of his last 10 games. His offensive usage has also remained encouragingly consistent, as Simmons has put up double-digit shot attempts in nine of those contests. With his role as a primary ball handler and the improved shooting he's recently demonstrated, his fantasy stock is likely to continue at elite levels barring injury.