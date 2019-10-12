76ers' Ben Simmons: Another strong showing
Simmons posted 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 23 minutes during the 76ers' 100-87 preseason win over the Hornets on Friday.
There were no three-pointers attempted on this occasion, but Simmons still put together a solid showing overall. The star point guard has gotten his preseason off to a strong start, averaging 18.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.0 block over his first pair of exhibitions.
