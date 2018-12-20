76ers' Ben Simmons: Another triple-double in win

Simmons scored 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, 10 assists, a steal and a block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 131-109 win over the Knicks.

The Sixers won every quarter in the game, in large part because of Simmons' across-the-board production. It's the 22-year-old's second triple-double in three games and the 16th of his career, and he's been especially impressive lately on the glass, grabbing double-digit boards in six of nine games in December while averaging 17.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocks on the month.