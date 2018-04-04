Simmons totaled 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 25 minutes during a 121-95 win over the Nets on Tuesday.

Simmons had another efficient and productive outing Tuesday despite the fact that he played just 25 minutes in the blowout win. The six assists marked his lowest total since March 11. Simmons will continue to shoulder extra responsibilities for as long as Joel Embiid (eye) is sidelined.