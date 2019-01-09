76ers' Ben Simmons: Approaches double-double in loss

Simmons contributed 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and three steals in 27 minutes Tuesday against Washington.

Despite missing Monday's practice, Simmons was able to produce his typical well-rounded line and appeared fully healthy. The second-year guard hasn't improved drastically in any one category and is still limited by his poor free-throw shooting and lack of a three-pointer. That said, he's an elite producer of counting stats and is contributing 16.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks in 33.3 minutes per game on the year.