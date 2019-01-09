76ers' Ben Simmons: Approaches double-double in loss
Simmons contributed 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and three steals in 27 minutes Tuesday against Washington.
Despite missing Monday's practice, Simmons was able to produce his typical well-rounded line and appeared fully healthy. The second-year guard hasn't improved drastically in any one category and is still limited by his poor free-throw shooting and lack of a three-pointer. That said, he's an elite producer of counting stats and is contributing 16.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks in 33.3 minutes per game on the year.
More News
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: No injury designation•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Doesn't practice Monday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Triple-double in Saturday's win•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Scores 29 points in Wednesday's win•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Just misses triple-double in win•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Triple-doubles in big road win•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.