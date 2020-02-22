76ers' Ben Simmons: Available Saturday

Simmons (back) is available for Saturday's tilt with the Bucks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

As expected, Simmons will make his return from a one-game absence that stemmed from a sore back. Look for him to take on his usual starting role, which he's translated to averages of 16.9 points, 8.3 assists, 7.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals in 36.3 minutes per game so far this year.