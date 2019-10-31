76ers' Ben Simmons: Avoids suspension
Simmons was not suspended for his role in Wednesday's altercation between Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Both Towns and Embiid received two-game suspensions, while Simmons was able to escape punishment as he was viewed as a peacekeeper during the incident. The point guard is averaging 16.5 points, 8.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds and a combined 3.6 blocks/steals across 35.3 minutes per game this season and will look to keep things rolling Saturday in Portland.
