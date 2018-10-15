76ers' Ben Simmons: Back at practice Monday
Simmons (neck) returned to practice Monday after sitting out Saturday's session with stiffness in his neck, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philly reports.
Simmons' absence Saturday was more precautionary than anything else, and all indications are that he'll be fine for Tuesday's season-opener against the Celtics. The 22-year-old is among the best young talents in the league and is coming off of a monster rookie season in which he averaged 15.8 points, 8.2 assists, 8.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 0.9 blocks in 81 starts.
