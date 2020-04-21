76ers' Ben Simmons: Back to full health

Simmons (back) is back to full health and will be available to play if or when the 2019-20 NBA season resumes, a team source told Jackie MacMullan of ESPN.com. "He's feeling strong," a member of Simmons' camp relayed to MacMullan. "The original restrictions were very limiting, but all of them have been removed. He would probably need another scan, so the doctors could officially clear him, but there's been no setbacks. He's dying to get out there."

Before the NBA suspended its season March 12, Simmons had missed the 76ers' last eight games with a lower-back nerve impingement. The 76ers hadn't been planning to even re-evaluate Simmons until early April, so the point guard was seemingly at risk of missing the start of the playoffs, had they begun last week as originally scheduled. The ongoing league-wide shutdown has had the benefit of providing Simmons with ample recovery time from the injury without missing any additional games, and the 23-year-old now looks like he'll be ready to reclaim his normal role whenever the NBA gives teams the green light to resume training. Simmons' impending return is likely most damaging to the fantasy value of Shake Milton, who had started each of the Sixers' past eight games in place of the All-Star and averaged 17.9 points (on 57.6 percent shooting from the field), 4.4 assists, 3.0 three-pointers, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 31.0 minutes.