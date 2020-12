Simmons recorded 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-8 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal during Saturday's win at New York.

Simmons is unsurprisingly off to a hot start on both sides of the ball. He has averaged 8.0 defensive rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.5 steals through two games. Simmons recorded an average of 15.5 points while shooting 57.1 percent from the field on offense.