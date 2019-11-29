Play

76ers' Ben Simmons: Battling illness

Simmons is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Knicks due to an upper respiratory infection, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The issue caused Simmons to miss Friday's morning shootaround. The Sixers will certainly be hoping Simmons can play, as they're already out one or two more starters, with Al Horford ruled out for rest and Josh Richardson doubtful with a hamstring issue.

