76ers' Ben Simmons: Battling illness
Simmons is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Knicks due to an upper respiratory infection, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The issue caused Simmons to miss Friday's morning shootaround. The Sixers will certainly be hoping Simmons can play, as they're already out one or two more starters, with Al Horford ruled out for rest and Josh Richardson doubtful with a hamstring issue.
More News
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Scores 10 points, grabs 14 boards•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Just misses another triple-double•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Puts up triple-double in win•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Well-rounded line in win•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Posts double-double against Cavs•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Flirts with triple-double•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.