Simmons recorded 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and one block during a win versus Charlotte on Saturday.

Simmons attempted all of his shots in the paint following back-to-back wins where he shot under 50 percent. Charlotte's overall inconsistency also allowed him to rack up defensive rebounds and assists at an improved rate than across five previous games. As a result, Simmons recorded his first triple-double of the season.