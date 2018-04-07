Simmons totaled 27 points (12-17 FG, 3-5 FT), 15 rebounds, 13 assists, four steals and one block during the 76ers' 132-130 home victory over the Cavaliers on Friday.

Simmons played a large role in holding off a Lebron James triple-double-fueled comeback Friday, as this was Simmons' highest scoring output during a triple-double of his this season. The 20-year-old is sitting at third place in total triple-doubles this year only behind Russell Westbrook and Lebron James. Currently, the former one-and-done at LSU is averaging an impressive 16.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.2 assists through 78 games played.