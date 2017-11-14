Simmons scored 22 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 37 minutes during Monday's 109-105 win over the Clippers.

It's his sixth double-double (along with two triple-doubles) in 13 games, as Simmons continues to dominate the box score in his first NBA campaign. He has yet to make a three-pointer, and his free-throw percentage could use some work, but the 21-year-old is only scratching the surface of his fantasy potential on a Sixers roster that finally seems to be coming together.