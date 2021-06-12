Simmons notched 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-8 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and a steal across 34 minutes in Friday's win over the Hawks.
Simmons bounced back from an ugly Game 2 performance where he only scored four points, but his real value has been as a passer thus far -- he's dished out at least seven dimes in all but one of his playoff games this season. Despite his uncanned offensive ability, Simmons has been excelling as a passer this postseason and should remain a reliable offensive threat capable of contributing in more than just one category going forward.
