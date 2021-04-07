Simmons scored 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-8 FT) to go along with six assists, four rebounds and three steals across 36 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Celtics.

Simmons took on a secondary role as a scorer behind both Joel Embiid and Danny Green, but did reach double-digit points after failing to do so in two of his last three games. He was more active as a facilitator, notching at least five assists for the third time in his last four games. Simmons was also strong on the defensive end of the floor and has at least one steal in each of his last 10 contests.