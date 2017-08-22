Simmons (foot) has been cleared for full basketball activities, Tom Moore of GateHouse Media reports.

According to the report, Simmons has actually been cleared "for some time", so it sounds like he was already taking part in full basketball activities earlier in the summer. That means he should be a full go for training camp, though the Sixers could ultimately take a cautious approach and limit his workload a bit prior to the opener. While Simmons was originally expected to start at point guard during the upcoming campaign, the Sixers ended up drafting point guard Markelle Fultz with the first overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft and then signed shooting guard J.J. Redick during free agency. That likely means Simmons will start the year at small forward, though he'll surely get some time as the lead guard at certain points this season. With how careful the Sixers were with Joel Embiid last year, it wouldn't be surprising if Simmons saw some restrictions on his playing time early on.