Simmons (calf) is available for Saturday's game against the Nets, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

The 24-year-old was considered probable for Saturday's contest, so it's not much of surprise he'll be taking the court. Simmons was averaging 14.2 points, 8.4 assists, 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 33.0 minutes over the previous 10 games before sitting out Thursday's contest.