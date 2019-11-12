Play

76ers' Ben Simmons: Cleared to play Tuesday

Simmons (shoulder) will be available Tuesday against the Cavaliers, Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice reports.

Simmons missed two games with a sprained AC joint, but he'll make his return to the floor Tuesday night as the Sixers seek their second straight win. This is the first game of a back-to-back, so keep an eye on Simmons' status for Wednesday's game against the Magic.

