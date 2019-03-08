76ers' Ben Simmons: Cleared to play

Simmons (illness) will play Friday against the Rockets, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Simmons woke up with gastroenteritis, putting his status for Friday in jeopardy. However, he seems to be feeling better, and he'll take the court against Houston. Over the past five games, Simmons is averaging 16.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, 7.8 assists and a combined 3.2 steals/blocks across 38.2 minutes.