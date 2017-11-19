76ers' Ben Simmons: Collects tenth double-double
Simmons scored 23 points (11-15 FG, 1-2 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, 12 assists and one steal over 37 minutes in Saturday's 124-116 loss to Golden State.
Collecting his tenth double-double in his 15th career game, Simmons did the majority of his damage to the Warriors' defense in the first half. Early on in the contest, the guard drove to the hoop at will. However, he was kept largely at bay for most of the second half from an offensive perspective, scoring 8 of his 23 points. In addition, Simmons turned in a dynamic, overall performance, collecting a career-high 12 assists.
