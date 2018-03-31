76ers' Ben Simmons: Collects triple-double in victory
Simmons scored 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 FT) to go with 12 rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and two blocks in 27 minutes during Friday's 101-91 win against Atlanta.
For the seventh time in his last 10 games, Simmons collected a triple-double. To say that the rookie guard has been a statistical machine of late would only be the half of it. During this 10 game span, Simmons is averaging 12.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 11.3 assists. He has dished out at least 10 assists in five straight games and nine out of his last 10 games as well. As the regular season draws to a closes, Simmons is playing at an all-around high level by filling out the stat sheet on a nightly basis.
More News
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Triple-doubles yet again in victory•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Picks up unusual double-double•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Nets 13 points Wednesday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Posts ninth triple-double in Monday's win•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Posts triple-double Thursday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Notches triple-double in loss•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...