Simmons scored 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 FT) to go with 12 rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and two blocks in 27 minutes during Friday's 101-91 win against Atlanta.

For the seventh time in his last 10 games, Simmons collected a triple-double. To say that the rookie guard has been a statistical machine of late would only be the half of it. During this 10 game span, Simmons is averaging 12.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 11.3 assists. He has dished out at least 10 assists in five straight games and nine out of his last 10 games as well. As the regular season draws to a closes, Simmons is playing at an all-around high level by filling out the stat sheet on a nightly basis.