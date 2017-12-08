Simmons scored 12 points (6-14 FG, 0-2 FT) to go along with 13 rebounds, 15 assists and one block in 34 minutes in Thursday's 107-104 loss to the Lakers.

Simmons, who averages 7.5 assists, is a phenomenal passer. On Thursday, the guard took it to another level, dishing out a career-high 15 assists. Simmons' vision is what sets him apart when it comes to tallying up high assist numbers. As a six-foot, ten-inch forward playing guard, Simmons, who averages 9.5 rebounds, is also able to dominate the boards in ways that most guards cannot. In points (17.7), rebounds and assists, Simmons is setting himself apart as an elite, all-around player.