Simmons posted 11 points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 16 rebounds, nine assists and a block across 36 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Grizzlies.

Simmons was bothered by a knee injury prior to the game but that wasn't an issue here, as he ended just one assist shy of what would've been his second triple-double of the year. Simmons has dished out nine or more dimes in each of his last three appearances following his brief two-game absence earlier this month and, while the scoring figures remain subpar for a player of his quality, he continues to stuff the stat sheet enough to remain a must-start player across all formats. He is averaging a career-low 12.3 points with a career-best 9.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game.