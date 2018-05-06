76ers' Ben Simmons: Commits key turnover in Game 3 loss
Simmons offered 16 points (8-14 FG), eight rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal across 43 minutes during Philadelphia's 101-98 overtime loss to the Celtics in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal-round playoff series.
Simmons bounced back on the stat sheet from a nightmarish Game 2 in which he tallied a single point over 31 minutes. However, he also committed a game-changing turnover when his inbounds pass with 3.9 seconds left in overtime was stolen by Al Horford, who was subsequently fouled and drained a pair of free throws that gave the Celtics the final margin of victory. Simmons will look to step up his production further when Philadelphia attempts to avoid a series sweep in Monday's Game 4.
