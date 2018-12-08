76ers' Ben Simmons: Continues double-double streak
Simmons scored 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and a steal in 40 minutes during Friday's 117-111 win over the Pistons.
It's his 18th double-double of the season, including one in each of the last four games, but it's a testament to Simmons' multi-category excellence that he keeps finding new ways to record one -- in addition to points and boards, he's picked up points/assists and boards/assists double-doubles during that four-game stretch, while also extending his streak of games with at least one steal to 11.
