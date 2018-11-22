76ers' Ben Simmons: Continues to shine on offense
Simmons scored 22 points (9-18 FG, 4-4 FT) while adding eight rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and a steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 121-120 win over the Pelicans.
The second-year player continues to be a streaky scorer, but right now he's hot, averaging 21.3 points a game over his last three to go along with his typically excellent 10,0- boards, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals during that brief stretch. Simmons still doesn't have a useful three-point shot, but he's athletic and skilled enough to find open space and attack the rim when he gets aggressive with the ball -- something which should occur more frequently as he matures.
