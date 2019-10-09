76ers' Ben Simmons: Converts from downtown
Simmons finished Tuesday's preseason game against the Guangzhou Long-Lions with 21 points (9-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-6 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block over 21 minutes.
Simmons knocked down a triple near the end of the matchup, though he's yet to convert from beyond the arc during a regular-season contest. He looked to be in mid-season form, nearing a triple-double in just 21 minutes of action. The 76ers would go on to win 144-86.
More News
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.