76ers' Ben Simmons: Converts from downtown

Simmons finished Tuesday's preseason game against the Guangzhou Long-Lions with 21 points (9-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-6 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block over 21 minutes.

Simmons knocked down a triple near the end of the matchup, though he's yet to convert from beyond the arc during a regular-season contest. He looked to be in mid-season form, nearing a triple-double in just 21 minutes of action. The 76ers would go on to win 144-86.