76ers' Ben Simmons: Could face league discipline

Simmons scored 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 FT) while adding seven assists, three rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 117-95 win over the Timberwolves.

Six turnovers aside, it was another strong statistical performance for Simmons, but all anyone will remember is his involvement in a third-quarter scuffle between Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid -- the point guard ended up on Towns' back at the bottom of a scrum, and while neither of them will be making their UFC debuts any time soon, social media did have fun with KAT's apparent "tap out" due to a Simmons chokehold. Unlike the two centers, Simmons remained in the game, but that doesn't guarantee he'll escape discipline from the league once it's reviewed the incident. The 23-year-old is averaging 16.5 points, 8.0 assists, 5.3 boards and 2.8 steals through four games.