Simmons is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors due to an illness.

The good news is the illness is not COVID-19-related, but it could still keep Simmons out of action as the Sixers begin a four-game Week 18. Simmons is coming off of a well-rounded performance in Friday's win over the Clippers, when he posted 12 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks across 36 minutes.