76ers' Ben Simmons: Dealing with illness
Simmons did not participate in Thursday's practice due to an illness, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Simmons was sidelined with an upper respiratory infection, but the 76ers did not go as far to provide an update on his status for Friday's game against the Kings. An update on Simmons should come by Friday morning, but if he is still feeling ill by then, he'll likely end up being a game-time decision.
More News
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.