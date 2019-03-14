76ers' Ben Simmons: Dealing with illness

Simmons did not participate in Thursday's practice due to an illness, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Simmons was sidelined with an upper respiratory infection, but the 76ers did not go as far to provide an update on his status for Friday's game against the Kings. An update on Simmons should come by Friday morning, but if he is still feeling ill by then, he'll likely end up being a game-time decision.

More News
Our Latest Stories