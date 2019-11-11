76ers' Ben Simmons: Deemed questionable Tuesday

Simmons (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's contest against Cleveland, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Simmons was originally expected to miss Tuesday's matchup due to a right shoulder strain, but is now listed as questionable for the contest. The point guard appears to be progressing rapidly over the past few days and it's reported that the 2016 first-overall pick will be evaluated Tuesday morning to figure out his status against the Cavaliers.