Simmons scored a career-high 42 points (15-26 FG, 12-13 FT) and contributed 12 assists, nine rebounds, one steal and one block across 38 minutes Monday in the 76ers' 134-123 loss to the Jazz.

With the 76ers missing star center Joel Embiid (back), Simmons stepped up in a major way. Simmons was on fire from the start, putting up 19 first-quarter points on a perfect 7-of-7 shooting. The point guard also fell just one rebound shy of becoming the first 76ers player since Wilt Chamberlain in 1968 to record a 40-point triple-double. In the five games that Embiid has missed this season, Simmons has averaged 20.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists, so expect the LSU product to enjoy a nice bump in production if Embiid misses any more time.