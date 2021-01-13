Simmons scored five points (2-2 FG, 1-2 FT) while adding 12 assists, six rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 137-134 overtime win over the Heat.

The 24-year-old might have still been bothered by the knee injury that kept him sidelined for the prior two games, but with Joel Embiid erupting for 45 points and Danny Green tying a franchise record with nine made three-pointers on the night, Simmons was content to facilitate offense for his teammates rather than getting his own shot off. It's the third time in 10 games he's recorded double-digit assists, to go along with four games with double-digit boards.