Simmons notched 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-6 FT), 12 assists, six rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 141-136 win over the Wizards.

Simmons is yet to score more than 20 points this season, as he has embraced a bigger responsibility in the playmaking department, and the fact that he delivered a season-high 12 dimes is the best example of that. Simmons also has four double-doubles over his last five games and continues to show an uncanned ability to stuff the stat sheet on a nightly basis.