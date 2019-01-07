76ers' Ben Simmons: Doesn't practice Monday
Simmons missed practice Monday due to an upper respiratory infection, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
It appears as though Simmons has caught the infection that was hovering around the 76ers' locker room recently. The exact same illness hampered teammates Jimmy Butler and Wilson Chandler for over a week now and both of them haven't suited up since Jan. 2. If Simmons has indeed caught the same infection, it's likely that the former first-overall pick will have to miss at least Tuesday's contest against the Wizards.
