76ers' Ben Simmons: Doesn't practice Saturday
Simmons didn't practice Saturday due to neck stiffness, Noah Levick of NBCS Philly reports.
There's nothing to indicate the injury is serious, and the 76ers may simply be exercising caution with the star player. More word on his status should arrive as the team continues to practice throughout the week.
