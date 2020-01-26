76ers' Ben Simmons: Dominant display versus Lakers

Simmons exploded for 28 points (12-15 FG, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and four steals in 41 minutes during Saturday's 108-91 win over the Lakers.

Simmons was absolutely exceptional, finishing at the rim time after time, and often with authority. Moreover, he delivered an extremely well-rounded stat line and now has nine double-doubles (including two triple-doubles) through 11 games here in January. That brings his double-double total to 26 in 2019-20 and puts him on pace to surpass last year's career high in that department (42).