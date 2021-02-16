Simmons scored 42 points (15-26 FG, 12-13 FT) and contributed 12 assists, nine rebounds, one steal and one block in the 76ers' 134-123 loss to the Jazz on Monday.

Simmons stepped up in a big way with the 76ers missing their star center Joel Embiid (back), scoring a new career-high. Simmons was on fire from the start, scoring 19 first-quarter points, on a perfect 7-for-7 shooting. The point guard was also just a rebound shy of a triple-double on the game. Simmons has averaged 20.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists in five games that Embiid has missed this season, so expect Simmons to take advantage of increased scoring opportunities if Embiid misses more games.