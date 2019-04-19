76ers' Ben Simmons: Dominant in Thursday's Game 3 win
Simmons exploded for 31 points (11-13 FG, 9-11 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, three blocks, and two steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 131-115 Game 3 win over the Nets.
Simmons was absolutely sensational, pouring in a playoff career high scoring total while missing only two field goal attempts and two free throws. The Nets even decided to purposely send Simmons to the charity stripe in the latter stages of the fourth quarter, but the sophomore continued to sink them. If Joel Embiid (knee) sits out Saturday's Game 4 as well, Simmons will likely look to score more than usual yet again.
