76ers' Ben Simmons: Dominant on both ends
Simmons generated 24 points (9-15 FG, 6-10 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 38 minutes during Friday's 116-109 win over the Pelicans.
Simmons was superb on both ends, logging his 12th double-double through 25 appearances this season. He has swiped at least three steals eight times as well, including five times in the last 12 tilts, plus Simmons has also recorded two rejections five times.
