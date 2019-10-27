76ers' Ben Simmons: Double-double against Detroit
Simmons scored 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-7 FT) while adding 10 assists, seven steals and four rebounds in 35 minutes during Saturday's 117-111 win over the Pistons.
It was a typical effort from Simmons, who did everything extremely well except shoot the ball. Given how many established scoring options the Sixers have, even without Joel Embiid (ankle) on the court, the third-year point guard can get away with his occasional bricks if he keeps dishing to the likes of Tobias Harris and Al Horford.
