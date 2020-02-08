76ers' Ben Simmons: Double-double against Grizz

Simmons scored 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-5 FT) while adding 10 assists, four rebounds, three steals and a block in 35 minutes during Friday's 119-107 win over the Grizzlies.

After just missing his fifth triple-double of the season Thursday, the point guard came right back with his 28th double-double. Simmons has upped his offensive game recently, a surge fueled in part by more success at the free throw line -- he's averaging 21.8 points, 8.8 boards, 7.5 assists and 2.1 steals over his last 13 games while shooting an eye-popping 65.5 percent from the floor and 69.4 percent from the charity stripe on 7.5 FT attempts a game.