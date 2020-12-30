Simmons scored 11 points (3-11 FG, 5-8 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 100-93 win over the Raptors.

The fourth-year guard is prone to occasional games like this in which he can't seem to find the bottom of the bucket, especially against a tough defense like Toronto's, but he still seems to come through with productive fantasy lines. The double-double was Simmons' first of the season, but it's his defensive work that's been particularly noteworthy in the early going -- he's never averaged a block a game in a season so far, but Simmons has eight through four games to begin 2020-21.