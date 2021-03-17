Simmons scored 16 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 FT) to go along with 13 rebounds and seven assists in a 99-96 victory over the Knicks on Tuesday.

Simmons posted his first double-double since Feb. 15 in a comeback victory in which the 76ers outscored the Knicks 26-14 in the fourth quarter. Having scored over 20 points in only six games this season, Simmons hasn't been a huge scorer but his efficient shooting paired with strong rebounding and playmaking have made him an exceptional fantasy player. On the year, the guard is shooting 58.0 percent from the field and averaging 16.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game.