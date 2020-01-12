76ers' Ben Simmons: Double-double plus four swipes

Simmons supplied 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and four steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 109-91 loss to the Mavericks.

Simmons amassed his 20th double-double through 38 appearances this season and continues to average career highs in dimes, steals and minutes. Moreover, he's going to be the undisputed engine of the offense while Joel Embiid (finger) remains sidelined for at least the next couple weeks.